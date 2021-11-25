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A harsh light is shone on the fertility industry
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The fertility industry has often been like the Wild West, totally unregulated with doctors often abusing their power and the hopes of people to bring children into the world with little or no knowledge of their natural origins. The Guardian newspaper has a long article which lists many of the abuses. It is a searing read.
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