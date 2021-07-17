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About VICKY WARD recording of Jeffrey Epstein - Jeffrey Epstein and what tapes uncover about Ghislaine Maxwell
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92 views • July 17, 2021
Appreciation for this video from 00BreakingNews on YouTube. VICKY WARD recording Jeffrey Epstein and what tapes uncover about Ghislaine Maxwell.
Vicky Ward is said to have recorded Epstein and will give details on an upcoming paid podcast called, “Chasing Ghislaine”, on Audible Originals. More about this on https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9789355/Bill-Clinton-took-TWO-trips-Jeffrey-Epstein-Ghislaine-Maxwell.html and on New4Change.com. News4Change article BILL CLINTON TOOK TWO PREVIOUSLY UNDISCLOSED TRIPS ABROAD WITH GHISLAINE MAXWELL, Posted by John Titor on Jul 16, 2021
Description, transcript of this video:
VICKY WARD recorded Jeffrey Epstein and what tapes uncover about Ghislaine Maxwell is stunning
Ghislaine Maxwell and I ran into each other not long after I moved to New York in 1997. Despite the fact that she was a couple of years more seasoned than me, we were both English, Oxbridge-taught and would some of the time be welcome to similar gatherings. She was pin-slim, extravagantly dressed, entertaining, fun, sharp, common and the easy main focus. She discussed sex a ton — and she jumped at the chance to act preposterously. During one Manhattan supper I found out about, she advised a British celebrity to lie face-down on the floor; she hopped on his back and gave him a back rub in that general area on the ground before everybody. Indeed, even as individuals chuckled, one eyewitness contemplated whether what she was doing was not unseemly. Ordinarily, she was without help from anyone else. I had no clue about whether she had a sweetheart. Be that as it may, then, at that point, in the fall of 2002, I was allocated to compose an article for Vanity Fair magazine about a fascinating and rich man called Jeffrey Epstein. I before long found that Ghislaine had a confounded relationship with Epstein for longer than 10 years. They didn't live respectively, I was told. A few sources asserted she worked for him — despite the fact that Epstein later denied this. He demanded they were not sincerely included, rather revealing to me she was his dearest companion. What struck me as bizarre was that toward the beginning of my detailing I'd chanced upon Ghislaine at a companion's child shower: and when I referenced I was composing the article, she began to cry. At the time I put it down to how inconsistent their relationship appeared. I'd heard she adored him and he didn't cherish her back. She needed to wed him and have youngsters, sources advised me — however she had demanded something else. In the interim, he needed to remain single and lay down with (many) different ladies, which he positively did. Also, Ghislaine, as per the sources, set up with this — they assumed in light of the fact that Epstein could furnish her with a similar rich way of life she'd grown up with as the little girl of the late and screwy news magnate Robert Maxwell. After his odd demise in 1991, Robert's youngsters (two of whom were blamed however cleared for helping their dad's wrongdoing) were left — basically authoritatively — pretty much poor. Along these lines, Epstein took care of Ghislaine monetarily, as a trade-off for her acquainting him with the glitterati. That was the folklore. Yet, when I visited Epstein's home in 2002, 11 years after Robert Maxwell's demise, there were photographs wherever of another ex, previous Miss Sweden Ava Andersson Dubin — however none that I saw of his 'dearest companion' Ghislaine. I got some information about this and he ignored it, saying there were 'heaps of photographs of bunches of individuals' in the house. My 2002 article was on Epstein's cash. Nobody realized how he'd become so rich: he lived in what was supposed to be Manhattan's greatest private apartment, a nine-story house. He had an enormous farm in New Mexico, an island in the Caribbean and his own Boeing 727 — on which he had as of late flown Bill Clinton to Africa. Adding to the secret, he once in a while went out. It was said, all things being equal, that well off and influential individuals came to him — he professed to deal with the fortunes of extremely rich people. Our various calls as we orchestrated the meeting — which was to be in private, which means I was unable to cite him — had shown me I was managing an irregular control freak. What's more, he was exactly as expected. He tried eating the sandwiches spread out for his 'tea', individually, without offering me anything, in spite of the reality I was pregnant. He had additionally left out a duplicate of a shocking book by the famous French profligate the Marquis de Sade for me to see around his work area. We represented some time, and I left. Thereafter, peculiarly, his associate called me to reveal to me he'd thought I was 'pretty'. A courier conveyed a book to me at my personal residence: 'Maths For Dummies'. (I'd revealed to Epstein I hadn't contemplated maths since I...
Vicky Ward is said to have recorded Epstein and will give details on an upcoming paid podcast called, “Chasing Ghislaine”, on Audible Originals. More about this on https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9789355/Bill-Clinton-took-TWO-trips-Jeffrey-Epstein-Ghislaine-Maxwell.html and on New4Change.com. News4Change article BILL CLINTON TOOK TWO PREVIOUSLY UNDISCLOSED TRIPS ABROAD WITH GHISLAINE MAXWELL, Posted by John Titor on Jul 16, 2021
Description, transcript of this video:
VICKY WARD recorded Jeffrey Epstein and what tapes uncover about Ghislaine Maxwell is stunning
Ghislaine Maxwell and I ran into each other not long after I moved to New York in 1997. Despite the fact that she was a couple of years more seasoned than me, we were both English, Oxbridge-taught and would some of the time be welcome to similar gatherings. She was pin-slim, extravagantly dressed, entertaining, fun, sharp, common and the easy main focus. She discussed sex a ton — and she jumped at the chance to act preposterously. During one Manhattan supper I found out about, she advised a British celebrity to lie face-down on the floor; she hopped on his back and gave him a back rub in that general area on the ground before everybody. Indeed, even as individuals chuckled, one eyewitness contemplated whether what she was doing was not unseemly. Ordinarily, she was without help from anyone else. I had no clue about whether she had a sweetheart. Be that as it may, then, at that point, in the fall of 2002, I was allocated to compose an article for Vanity Fair magazine about a fascinating and rich man called Jeffrey Epstein. I before long found that Ghislaine had a confounded relationship with Epstein for longer than 10 years. They didn't live respectively, I was told. A few sources asserted she worked for him — despite the fact that Epstein later denied this. He demanded they were not sincerely included, rather revealing to me she was his dearest companion. What struck me as bizarre was that toward the beginning of my detailing I'd chanced upon Ghislaine at a companion's child shower: and when I referenced I was composing the article, she began to cry. At the time I put it down to how inconsistent their relationship appeared. I'd heard she adored him and he didn't cherish her back. She needed to wed him and have youngsters, sources advised me — however she had demanded something else. In the interim, he needed to remain single and lay down with (many) different ladies, which he positively did. Also, Ghislaine, as per the sources, set up with this — they assumed in light of the fact that Epstein could furnish her with a similar rich way of life she'd grown up with as the little girl of the late and screwy news magnate Robert Maxwell. After his odd demise in 1991, Robert's youngsters (two of whom were blamed however cleared for helping their dad's wrongdoing) were left — basically authoritatively — pretty much poor. Along these lines, Epstein took care of Ghislaine monetarily, as a trade-off for her acquainting him with the glitterati. That was the folklore. Yet, when I visited Epstein's home in 2002, 11 years after Robert Maxwell's demise, there were photographs wherever of another ex, previous Miss Sweden Ava Andersson Dubin — however none that I saw of his 'dearest companion' Ghislaine. I got some information about this and he ignored it, saying there were 'heaps of photographs of bunches of individuals' in the house. My 2002 article was on Epstein's cash. Nobody realized how he'd become so rich: he lived in what was supposed to be Manhattan's greatest private apartment, a nine-story house. He had an enormous farm in New Mexico, an island in the Caribbean and his own Boeing 727 — on which he had as of late flown Bill Clinton to Africa. Adding to the secret, he once in a while went out. It was said, all things being equal, that well off and influential individuals came to him — he professed to deal with the fortunes of extremely rich people. Our various calls as we orchestrated the meeting — which was to be in private, which means I was unable to cite him — had shown me I was managing an irregular control freak. What's more, he was exactly as expected. He tried eating the sandwiches spread out for his 'tea', individually, without offering me anything, in spite of the reality I was pregnant. He had additionally left out a duplicate of a shocking book by the famous French profligate the Marquis de Sade for me to see around his work area. We represented some time, and I left. Thereafter, peculiarly, his associate called me to reveal to me he'd thought I was 'pretty'. A courier conveyed a book to me at my personal residence: 'Maths For Dummies'. (I'd revealed to Epstein I hadn't contemplated maths since I...
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