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Dream about Mandatory vaccine and Rapture!!! Jesus is coming!
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136 views • May 09, 2021
Original Video posted on October 7 2020 is Here
https://youtu.be/dMs_lAsqbcU
Original Video Description
This dream was before my daughter's dream and I shared this with a few people, but I felt led to share this to encourage you all to look up, for our Redemption draws nigh.
They say that this vaccine will not be mandatory. It is a lie, because it will be required in other to function as a member of society without wearing masks. People are being conditioned right now and all the millions of dollars spent on this WILL NOT go to waste.
Do not take the vaccine, something in the vaccine is foreign to our human DNA.
Eternity with God can only be achieved by accepting the free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ.
Our sins have separated us from a righteous and holy God, but in His Mercy, Grace, and love towards us, He has made a way of escape for all those who seek it. I am talking to you, right here and right now. Jesus has an AMAZING gift for you, it costs you nothing but it caused Him to shed every drop of blood He had so He could purchase it for you. What is it? It's your salvation. Jesus Christ was crucified, died, was buried and rose again on the THIRD DAY according to the Scriptures. He did all that for YOU, to buy your pardon to SET YOU FREE. All you have to do is believe in the Son of God and His finished redemptive work on the calvary cross for the forgiveness of all your sins, past, present and future. Once you believe and place your trust in Jesus, you are saved, your sins forgiven and His righteousness will be imparted on you that nanosecond. Time is running out, accept that FREE GIFT of salvation today.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/dMs_lAsqbcU
Original Video Description
This dream was before my daughter's dream and I shared this with a few people, but I felt led to share this to encourage you all to look up, for our Redemption draws nigh.
They say that this vaccine will not be mandatory. It is a lie, because it will be required in other to function as a member of society without wearing masks. People are being conditioned right now and all the millions of dollars spent on this WILL NOT go to waste.
Do not take the vaccine, something in the vaccine is foreign to our human DNA.
Eternity with God can only be achieved by accepting the free gift of salvation through Jesus Christ.
Our sins have separated us from a righteous and holy God, but in His Mercy, Grace, and love towards us, He has made a way of escape for all those who seek it. I am talking to you, right here and right now. Jesus has an AMAZING gift for you, it costs you nothing but it caused Him to shed every drop of blood He had so He could purchase it for you. What is it? It's your salvation. Jesus Christ was crucified, died, was buried and rose again on the THIRD DAY according to the Scriptures. He did all that for YOU, to buy your pardon to SET YOU FREE. All you have to do is believe in the Son of God and His finished redemptive work on the calvary cross for the forgiveness of all your sins, past, present and future. Once you believe and place your trust in Jesus, you are saved, your sins forgiven and His righteousness will be imparted on you that nanosecond. Time is running out, accept that FREE GIFT of salvation today.
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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