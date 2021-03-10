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War Alert! U.S. Cyber Forces to Hit Russia Over Next 3 Weeks
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100 views • March 10, 2021
Today on TruNews, we discuss the Biden administration’s pledge to attack Vladimir Putin for inspiring the Chinese to attack America’s critical infrastructure.
We also detail the upcoming and secretive high-level meeting in Anchorage, Alaska between China’s top diplomats and Obama’s deep state puppets.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/09/2021
We also detail the upcoming and secretive high-level meeting in Anchorage, Alaska between China’s top diplomats and Obama’s deep state puppets.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 03/09/2021
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