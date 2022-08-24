© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1dvyf09b
8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign has evolved into an ‘anti-Xi campaign’, it will result in either Xi taking out Jiang, Zeng, Wang and Meng, or Xi being taken out by them, with no possibility of either side surviving intact