Ukrainian soldier changes the range of a PG-9S rocket with a few simple steps.

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Increasing the range of an ≈73 mm PG-9S fin & spin stabilised rocket-boosted HEAT projectile by removing the self-destruct device from the VP-9DCh base fuze element of the VP-9 fuzing system. The removal of the self-destruct system increases the range of the PG-9S. The max effective range is 1,300 m, with SD system operating a 1-3 s after this, so its normal range is ≈1600-2000 m.