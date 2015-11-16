Italian video (16/11/2015) claims that the coronavirus was cultivated in Chinese laboratories

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Da Tgr Leonardo (Rai Tre) del 16.11.2015 servizio su un supervirus polmonare Coronavirus creato dai cinesi con pipistrelli e topi, pericolosissimo per l'uomo.
From Tgr Leonardo (Rai Tre) of 16.11.2015 report on a pulmonary supervirus Coronavirus created by the Chinese with bats and mice, most dangerous to humans.
Από το Tgr Leonardo (Rai Tre) της 16.11.2015 αναφορά σε έναν πνευμονικό υπερϊό Coronavirus που δημιουργήθηκε από τους Κινέζους με νυχτερίδες και ποντίκια, πολύ επικίνδυνο για τον άνθρωπο.
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