The Smurfs (1994, Mega Drive)

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The Smurfs (also known as De Smurfen, De wraak van de Smurfen, Die Schlümpfe, Die Schlümpfe schlagen zurück, Die Schlümpfe: Schlumpfe sich wer kann, I Puffi, La Revanche des Schtroumpfs, La rivincita dei Puffi, La venganza de los Pitufos, Les Schtroumpfs, Los Pitufos, Os Estrumpfes, The Revenge of the Smurfs) is a platformer developed by French company Infogrames, and published by Infogrames (in Europe) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The was also released for SNES, Mega CD/Sega CD, PC and Game Boy Advance. It is not identical to other games called The Smurfs on other platforms.