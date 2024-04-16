Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Elite SPETSNAZ Units Eliminated Dozens Of NATO Officers┃The 9th ABRAMS Tank Was Destroyed
channel image
The Prisoner
9064 Subscribers
Shop now
248 views
Published 13 hours ago

The press secretary of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, announced the activation of Russian Spetsnaz units in the territories controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the actions of Russian Spetsnaz units are already being recorded not only in the Sumy region in the North of the country but also in the hottest points of the line of combat contact................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russian spetsnaz unitsdozens of nato officers9th abrams tank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket