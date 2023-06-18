Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘SO BRAVE’ Listen to THIS woman of color REFUTE her haters
77 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 20 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


June 17, 2023


When Ryan Webb noticed how many straight, white men he was serving with on the Delaware County, Indiana Council, he knew something needed to change. That’s when he dove deep into his heart and his feelings and realized he was actually a woman of color — and a lesbian, too! He joins Glenn in this clip to describe that moment of realization, and he also shares a POWERFUL message for those who claim he’s just identifying this way to make a point about far-left woke-ness: ‘My understanding is that [we’re] not allowed to question someone’s gender identify…’


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tRV6H3ZPG_w

Keywords
wokefar leftglenn beckbravehatersrefuteidentifyingryan webblesbian woman of colorgender identify

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket