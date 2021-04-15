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Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths, Immediate Adverse Effects Video, LA Sherriff's Forcibly Vaccinating Disabled, Former Pfizer VP: Governments Lying To You, They Are Going To Kill You, Your Family (MIRRORED)
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1529 views • April 15, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths, Immediate Adverse Effects Video, LA Sherriff's Forcibly Vaccinating Disabled, Former Pfizer VP: Governments Lying To You, They Are Going To Kill You, Your Family (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel Channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-14_23-53-40:1

World-wide genocide is taking place, and it could not be more obvious!

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https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-bishop-choir-members-communion-ministers-must-be-fully-vaccinated

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/vaccine-requirements-spread-in-us-sowing-concern-on-overreach/ar-BB1fvESh

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/cornell-university-mandates-coronavirus-jab-for-students-and-staff

Man has adverse effects at Moderna vaccination site
https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1382437958628876296

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/horrific-video-shows-police-force-vaccinating-disabled-and-special-needs-people?utm_source=must_reads

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-14-vaccinated-nj-man-critical-with-coronavirus.html#

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/14/greg-galdon-67-year-old-pennsylvania-man-dead-19-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-shot/

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/healthy-43-year-old-father-of-7-suffers-stroke-and-is-paralyzed-after-johnson-and-johnson-covid-shot/

Man Dies on pavement after jab in London
https://twitter.com/karma44921039/status/1381210731954196482

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/20-year-old-scottish-man-dead-12-hours-after-being-injected-with-the-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-jab/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/10000-deaths-after-covid-shots-reported-by-u.s-european-agencies?utm_source=top_news&;utm_campaign=standard

https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-3005-recorded-deaths-in-vaers-following-covid-19-experimental-vaccines-more-than-total-vaccine-deaths-for-past-13-years/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-14-april-14th-vaccine-death-wave-now-unstoppable-122-million-americans.html#

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michael-yeadon-interview-former-pfizer-vp-speaks-out-on-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines-covid-illusion/
Keywords
deathmurdervaccinehuman rightsbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusnuremberg codeindemnitymrna
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