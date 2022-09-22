Irain needs help! Not sure how true this is but we the people are news and law and help.

All lives matter. Please share I'm this. If you come across someone who knows different share that too.
I'm civil enough to do the right things. We all are. Let's keep one another informed. Let's help one another.. let's share the little things we think are in need of a salutation, other people should be aware of.. Many minds on one problem creates breakthrough. so many ways to keep the wealth within and amongst us.. "we the people".... To have riches on every level within. Peaceful thinking is riches.. knowledge is riches.. Mercy is riches..
A dollar from everyone one who watches goes along Way. ty!
cash app $Prayershandleit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.