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LEVEL (Flat Earth Movie Trailer)
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1270 views • December 21, 2020
In a world that tells us science has been settled, we tell them the journey has merely begun. Narrated by Eric Dubay, produced by Hibbeler Productions, this coming Spring, the Earth is proven: LEVEL. This movie will be available FREE on YouTube, and also appearing on Vimeo, DailyMotion, Amazon Prime, and many other alternative video sharing sites.
For more about the movie please visit: http://www.levelthefilm.com
Subscribe to Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
For more about the movie please visit: http://www.levelthefilm.com
Subscribe to Hibbeler Productions: https://www.youtube.com/user/HibbelerProductions
To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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