NWO Signaling New Plandemic Roll Out July 4 This Year

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Bowne video, july 4 plandemic- https://banned.video/watch?id=683cab383ac6309b59fe2c53 feds arrest staffer at nadler's office for harboring rioters (whambulance warning)-https://banned.video/watch?id=683ce79f04929f7b62a5bdad https://www.militarystrategymagazine.com/article/civil-war-comes-to-the-west-part-ii-strategic-realities/ Must read UNZ Review-https://www.unz.com/runz/the-true-history-of-world-war-ii/ https://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/2025/06/01/bce-aftermath-of-ukr-drone-attacks-putins-fate-watching-ones-dupa-once-the-big-stupid-gets-going/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2025/06/02/ak-corner-vz58-the-most-overlooked-capable-rifle-today/ Video, dangers of homosexuals-https://m3.gab.com/media_attachments/57/02/51/5702512b3281966450a8d87aae385266.mp4