China Accuses U.S. of Creating COVID Outbreak

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03/28/2022 China launched an online propaganda campaign to steer public opinion, accusing the U.S. of being the creator of the new crown virus and claiming that the new outbreak in China was also a deliberate effort by the U.S., and calling for a joint effort with Russia to track down the origin of the virus.