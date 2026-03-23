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Why Iranians Are More Pro-America Than Democrats
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Kristy Allen delivers a powerful reflection on the moment the world stopped listening to the globalist megaphone—and started walking down a new street.


Mike Bales said it best: "Iranians are now more pro-America than Democrats." The geometry of that statement—452, the number of restoration—sums up a world in transition. One group sees prison doors opening. Another is so in love with being right about the end of the world that they're missing the new beginning.


For 25 years, the world walked down a deep, dark hole. In 1999, Tony Blair stood in Chicago and unveiled the "Doctrine of International Community"—the blueprint for globalist control. The days of independent nations were over, he declared. If the markets (the globalist bankers) didn't like your policies, they would crash your currency, starve your people, veto your sovereignty.


For 25 years, that was the prison.


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irandemocratssovereigntytony blairkristy allenjohn michael chambersglobalist controldoctrine of international community
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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