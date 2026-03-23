Why Iranians Are More Pro-America Than Democrats

Kristy Allen delivers a powerful reflection on the moment the world stopped listening to the globalist megaphone—and started walking down a new street.





Mike Bales said it best: "Iranians are now more pro-America than Democrats." The geometry of that statement—452, the number of restoration—sums up a world in transition. One group sees prison doors opening. Another is so in love with being right about the end of the world that they're missing the new beginning.





For 25 years, the world walked down a deep, dark hole. In 1999, Tony Blair stood in Chicago and unveiled the "Doctrine of International Community"—the blueprint for globalist control. The days of independent nations were over, he declared. If the markets (the globalist bankers) didn't like your policies, they would crash your currency, starve your people, veto your sovereignty.





For 25 years, that was the prison.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.