US Investigator: The Possibility of the Virus Coming From Nature Is Only One in 13 Billion

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06/13/2021 Dr. Yan: David Asher, the investigator in the US, claimed that after computer calculation, the chance in theory, this virus comes from nature, it’s just one in 13 billion.