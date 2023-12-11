SHaDoWCa7 reads a Bedtime Story ✽ Thank You, God, for Mommy ✽

www.SHaDoWCa7.com
Reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on March 13, 2015 and her original description below:
"I have had many requests to do more videos with Charlie. I was so touched by the beautiful comments left on Charlie's first video from the parents that shared it with their children. I hope this video will be a blessing to you all as well. Thank you for watching, and sweet dreams!
"Thank you, God, for Mommy"
Written by Amy Parker
Illustrated by Frank Endersby
Read by Destiny Cross"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.