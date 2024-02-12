"We disappeared." The story of Jewish refugees from the Middle East and North Africa

Posted 28November2016 World Jewish Congress:

The stories of the people who witnessed the end of Jewish life in their countries of origin, from Iraq to Libya, and were forced to start from scratch: the Jewish refugees from the Middle East and North Africa. Jewish presence in Arab countries long predates Islam and the Arab conquest of the Middle East and goes back to Biblical times. According to official statistics, over 850,000 Jews were forced to leave their homes in Arab countries between 1948 and the early 1970s. Today, there are fewer than 7,000 Jews left. Watch the testimonies here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk4CCBcMXeAuuOJzryn_H9PHuOG0YPn4v