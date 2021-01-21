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Ahmaud Arbery Death: "It's a Racist Murder or You're SCUM!" : Don't get Bullied by the Outrage Mob
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60 views • January 21, 2021
Ahmaud Arbery sadly died, yet the video does leave questions, Many will yell "It's a Racist Murder or You're SCUM!" but don't get Bullied by the SJW Outrage Mob into stating it is certain before the facts arrive. After all, you have Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Jussie Smollett, the Covington Kids, and a lot of fake news narratives the main stream media throws at us continually. Beware and wait for the evidence.
It MIGHT be a crime, but let's wait for all the evidence, not just in this case, but in every.
#calmness #AhmaudArbery #racism
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It MIGHT be a crime, but let's wait for all the evidence, not just in this case, but in every.
#calmness #AhmaudArbery #racism
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
fake newsarizonajussie smollettevidencemain stream mediatrayvon martinblack lives matterwrongful deathmob mentalitymichael brownahmaud arberydaniel shaverthe covington kidssadly diedfake news narrativesgeorgia joggerahmaud aubrey murdergeorgia black man murdereric garnerssjw mentalitydaniel shaver deathmesa
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