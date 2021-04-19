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Message from the Lord: It Will Be a Domino Effect
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140 views • April 19, 2021
Please use discernment as always and Seek the Holy Spirits council! Message is below. Love you all. REST in His peace
Message:
Son write this down. Children it will be a domino effect. Once one falls the other follows after. There will also be dominoes that drop at the same time. Do not fear My children, I have you all where I want you, and shall be safe under My Wing. Listen to My voice through the calamity and I will keep you unharmed for I will reveal Myself to you in these times more strongly.
Yahshua HaMashiach
The contractions will make Me reveal Myself. My contractions lead to birth
Message:
Son write this down. Children it will be a domino effect. Once one falls the other follows after. There will also be dominoes that drop at the same time. Do not fear My children, I have you all where I want you, and shall be safe under My Wing. Listen to My voice through the calamity and I will keep you unharmed for I will reveal Myself to you in these times more strongly.
Yahshua HaMashiach
The contractions will make Me reveal Myself. My contractions lead to birth
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