Spectral vs Generation (2005, Arcade)

Spectral vs. Generation is a one-on-one fighting game developed by Idea Factory and Taiwanese company International Games System (IGS). It was published by Amusement Marketing International (AMI) in Japan and IGS in Taiwan and Chynah. The game also came out for PS2 and PSP. The arcade version was not released outside of Asia.

Spectral vs Generation is a crossover title, taking characters from the Spectral Force and Generation of Chaos series (hence the title).