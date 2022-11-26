Tinkle Pit (1994, Arcade)

Tinkle Pit is an arcade game developed and published by Namco. It was only released in the arcades. As far as I know, it was only released in Japan.

The game is divided into levels. Each level consists of a single screen showing a maze from top-down. Enemies will appear and you need to get off all enemies to complete the level. Your character is carryling a large tinker bell with him. If you hold a button, the bell will stay in place while you can continue to move. A line will connect you to your bell, and it can extend indefinitely. If you release the button again, the bell will be drawn back to your character along the line, crushing all enemies which stand in its way.