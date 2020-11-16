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Project Veritas: Pa. postal workers told to discriminate Biden, Trump mail
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19 views • November 16, 2020
Project Veritas has obtained a recording of another anonymous Pennsylvania postal worker claiming that higher-ups ordered him and others to discard pro-Trump and pro-Republican mail. One America's John Hines reports.
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