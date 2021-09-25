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what was Q (ANON) ? im going to tell you a secret..John McAfee couldn't -can you grasp the truth?
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344 views • September 25, 2021
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/04/pentagon-explains-odd-transfer-of-175-million-ip-addresses-to-obscure-company/
https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/help-with-your-research/research-guides/?research-category=online&;fbclid=IwAR3Ck_QJLKdNk-Sq9s9hETxZ6yVwP7iiKrpSzGxTRPa5OTyQb1hAtvmfSIw
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR3Ryf4xP-q68SSzTGgcyehSA9mt1EoWZLBryyHgjndRyb76P66b7XYZqJg
*1st one legit...2nd one counterfeit -predictions 2%-6% margin of error based on individual branching of 'timelines'
https://www.orphanalytics.com/en/news/whitepaper202012/OrphAnalyticsQAnon2020.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9e88hU21PA
The Akashic Records, also known as "The Book of Life” or “God’s Book of Remembrance,” can be equated to the universe's super-computer system--or perhaps what today would be called cloud computing. They are the central storehouse of all information for every individual who has ever lived upon the earth. These records contain our every thought, deed, word, feeling, and intent. They have a tremendous influence on our everyday lives, our relationships, our feelings, our belief systems, and the potential realities we draw toward us
music : james rhodes - chapman stick
https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/help-with-your-research/research-guides/?research-category=online&;fbclid=IwAR3Ck_QJLKdNk-Sq9s9hETxZ6yVwP7iiKrpSzGxTRPa5OTyQb1hAtvmfSIw
https://file.wikileaks.org/file/?fbclid=IwAR3Ryf4xP-q68SSzTGgcyehSA9mt1EoWZLBryyHgjndRyb76P66b7XYZqJg
*1st one legit...2nd one counterfeit -predictions 2%-6% margin of error based on individual branching of 'timelines'
https://www.orphanalytics.com/en/news/whitepaper202012/OrphAnalyticsQAnon2020.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9e88hU21PA
The Akashic Records, also known as "The Book of Life” or “God’s Book of Remembrance,” can be equated to the universe's super-computer system--or perhaps what today would be called cloud computing. They are the central storehouse of all information for every individual who has ever lived upon the earth. These records contain our every thought, deed, word, feeling, and intent. They have a tremendous influence on our everyday lives, our relationships, our feelings, our belief systems, and the potential realities we draw toward us
music : james rhodes - chapman stick
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