Voiko toukkia nauttia Raamatun mukaan - Can people eat bugs accorcing to the Bible

Voiko matoja nauttia Raamatun mukaan? Mm. Nicole Kidman herkuttelee hyönteisillä. Suomennos tekstiautomaatilla ja omaa kommentointiani. Can bugs be eaten according to the Bible? Source link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5g7VMJ4lHs .
If you want to explore from web-Bible with a word eat, you may find answers for example Leviticus chapter 22 verses 20-23 . John the Baptist ate also grasshopper baked on hot ashes Matthew chapter 3 verses 1-6. See link https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus+11&version=NIV . This feedback is given in Finnish language. Thanks for listening!
