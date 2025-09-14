2025-9-14 three verses that will help you order your thoughts and actions unto the Lord

Pro 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

Pro 3:6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.





Pro 16:3 Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established.



Isa 41:10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.

















