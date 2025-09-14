BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025-9-14 three verses that will help you order your thoughts and actions unto the Lord
20 views • 1 day ago

Pro 3:5  Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 

Pro 3:6  In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. 


Pro 16:3  Commit thy works unto the LORD, and thy thoughts shall be established. 


Isa 41:10  Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. 







proverbs
