The Deadly Aftermath Of The 'Jab'

Most of the facts around the 'jab' are still being kept hidden from us and those who speak out are quickly silenced, and usually by their peers. This is shameful.

Video sourced from:

'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary

Closing theme music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





hm sat20:55

