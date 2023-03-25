The Deadly Aftermath Of The 'Jab'

Most of the facts around the 'jab' are still being kept hidden from us and those who speak out are quickly silenced, and usually by their peers. This is shameful.
Video sourced from:
'We The People - Situation Update' with Mary
Closing theme music:
'Looking For Clues' by David Robson
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
hm sat20:55
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.