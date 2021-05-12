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The Full Scary Story of Agenda 21
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130 views • May 12, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman; People have wanted to take over the world for centuries. You could probably trace the idea of a world government back to the Garden of Eden if you had the time and the energy.
But in practical terms I think the evil plan for a global reset, a new normal, can really be traced back to 1909 when it was first suggested that it is far easier to control people if you have a good long war going on. This was long before Orwell, of course...
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ00tMK14kNr-tghIdqYJMw
But in practical terms I think the evil plan for a global reset, a new normal, can really be traced back to 1909 when it was first suggested that it is far easier to control people if you have a good long war going on. This was long before Orwell, of course...
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ00tMK14kNr-tghIdqYJMw
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