BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Apocalypse (1998, Playstation)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
6 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 22 hours ago

Apocalypse is a shoot'em up, third-person shooter and run-and-gun developed by Neversoft and published by Activision (in North America and Europe) and Success Corporation (in Japan).

The game stars Trey Kincaid, a nano-physicist, on his quest to stop his former colleague, now only known as "The Reverend" from destroying the world. "The Reverend" creates a powerful theocracy based on the idea of a rapidly approaching apocalypse, and creates four powerful beings modeled after the "Horsemen of Apocalypse" as well as "The Beast of Revelation", War, Plague, Beast and Death. Naturally, Trey must go through these four on his way to stop The Reverend, but first he needs to get out of prison, though...

Trey's character model uses the likeness of actor Bruce Willis, wh is also voicing the character.

The game is a twin-stick shooter. You can freely walk into any direction while firing in a different direction. Trey can also crouch and jump. Your standard weapon has unlimited ammo, and you can pick up and change between more powerful weapon which has limited ammo, like homing missiles or a flamethrower. You can also use smart bombs which are limited in supply, as well.

Keywords
playstationactivisionshootemuprunngunsuccess corporationthird-person shooterneversoft
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy