© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is the Christian Church? ⛪✝️ Explained in 60 Seconds
📝 Description:
From its origins with Jesus Christ to becoming a global faith of over 2 billion people, the Christian Church is more than just a place of worship. Learn the essentials in just 60 seconds — history, branches, and its lasting impact.
🔖 Hashtags:
#ChristianChurch #FaithExplained #ChurchHistory #Christianity #Catholic #Protestant #Orthodox #JesusChrist #BibleTruth #FaithIn60Seconds #NewsPlusGlobe