"This Is Chaos" - China Power Crunch, Trucker Shortages Will Force Food Prices Even Higher

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Global food prices climbed back to near-decade highs in early September, reviving concerns about inflationary pressures. A newly emerging risk that many have missed and could catapult food prices even higher this fall/winter is China's difficult harvest season as power curbs hurt the outlook for production, according to Bloomberg. -
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/chaos-uk-trucker-shortage-will-inflate-prices-goods-ahead-christmas
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/china-power-crunch-could-force-global-food-prices-even-higher
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/european-gas-hits-record-100-euros-russian-gas-flows-collapse-77
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