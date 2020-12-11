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Empowered by the Holy Spirit
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18 views • December 11, 2020
The Apostles Peter and John offered a man who was lame something better than money. They offered healing and salvation in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.
The same offer of salvation and freedom from the chains of bondage to sin are offered to everyone alive today.
The same offer of salvation and freedom from the chains of bondage to sin are offered to everyone alive today.
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