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SCOTTSDALE AIRPORT: EMPLOYING ILLEGAL ALIENS, ORGAN TRAFFICKING AND NO TSA!
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70 views • January 31, 2022
Western Fence employees in secure landing strip area(Drug cartels and terrorists easily bribe illegal aliens to act as their agents) of Scottsdale Arizona airport are all Spanish speaking latinos with suspected illegal aliens.
They refuse to help me apply for work and claim Americans "are too lazy" to work, after I comment they have no white or african american colleagues like about 100 percent of these companies.
I observe a german Fresenius office at the airport. This company is implicated in worldwide forced organ trafficking, harvesting and transplants(illegal border crossers are frequently murdered for their organs which is another moral reason to oppose the open border).
A Scottsdale airport private jet pilot I interviewed told me there is no TSA checking people at the airport.
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News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected].
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They refuse to help me apply for work and claim Americans "are too lazy" to work, after I comment they have no white or african american colleagues like about 100 percent of these companies.
I observe a german Fresenius office at the airport. This company is implicated in worldwide forced organ trafficking, harvesting and transplants(illegal border crossers are frequently murdered for their organs which is another moral reason to oppose the open border).
A Scottsdale airport private jet pilot I interviewed told me there is no TSA checking people at the airport.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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