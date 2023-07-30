Kari Lake Roasts Joe Biden: "I Hope the Extra-Terrestrials Never Meet this Diaper-Wearing, Child-Sniffing Lunatic"
Savage Kari destroys Sleepy Joe: “If the extraterrestrials ever do come to this planet, I hope they’re not brought to our ‘leader’, because I really don’t want the first introduction they have to human beings being this mumbling bumbling fool, diaper-wearing, child-sniffing lunatic.” 😂🔥
source:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/kari-lake-roasts-joe-biden-i-hope-extra/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kari-lake-roasts-joe-biden-i-hope-extra
