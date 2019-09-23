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The Lobby (UK) - The Takedown
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11 views • September 23, 2019
Al Jazeera Investigations exposes how the Israel lobby influences British politics. A six-month undercover investigation reveals how Israel penetrates different levels of British democracy.
Episode Four: In part four, the senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London discusses a potential plot to 'take down' British politicians – including a minister.
Episode Four: In part four, the senior political officer at the Israeli embassy in London discusses a potential plot to 'take down' British politicians – including a minister.
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