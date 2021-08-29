© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXCLUSIVE: Politicians ATTACKED At MASSIVE Anti-Vaccine Passport Protest In Italy! - MUST SEE!
Follow
9
Share
Report
1070 views • August 29, 2021
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at the anti-vaccine passport protest in Milan, Italy as tens of thousands of people take to the streets to demand an end to the so-called "green pass" which restricts individuals from taking part in daily life without an experimental jab.
During the protest which we will post the full report on later, a tent for the 5 star movement was spotted. The 5 star movement is a once center right political party that became center left. They went from being against vaccine passports to suddenly supporting vaccine passports. There are a lot of rumors among Italians that George Soros is funding the party.
In this video, you see politicians and paper pushers for the 5 star movement getting attacked by protesters. Not young protesters, but mothers, fathers and grandparents. People who used to support them and now face tyranny at the hands of the party. People's lives are being destroyed by the vaccine passports and they are standing up. This is a revolution and it starts in Italy, France and possibly even Australia.
The protest was peaceful, but there's always room for people learning their lessons after attacking the very bodily autonomy of the individual.
Stay tuned for the FULL report on the protests in Milan!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground at the anti-vaccine passport protest in Milan, Italy as tens of thousands of people take to the streets to demand an end to the so-called "green pass" which restricts individuals from taking part in daily life without an experimental jab.
During the protest which we will post the full report on later, a tent for the 5 star movement was spotted. The 5 star movement is a once center right political party that became center left. They went from being against vaccine passports to suddenly supporting vaccine passports. There are a lot of rumors among Italians that George Soros is funding the party.
In this video, you see politicians and paper pushers for the 5 star movement getting attacked by protesters. Not young protesters, but mothers, fathers and grandparents. People who used to support them and now face tyranny at the hands of the party. People's lives are being destroyed by the vaccine passports and they are standing up. This is a revolution and it starts in Italy, France and possibly even Australia.
The protest was peaceful, but there's always room for people learning their lessons after attacking the very bodily autonomy of the individual.
Stay tuned for the FULL report on the protests in Milan!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.