Jesse Watters: Biden's DOJ is creating a one man wrecking crew. Get Ready for the Trump Revenge Tour!

Jesse says that Biden's DOJ is creating a one man wrecking crew, providing Trump's lawyers with the opportunity to re litigate the 2020 election, and setting the stage for a revenge tour unlike any we've ever seen:





"Welcome to the revenge tour. Oh he'll be out for blood. You think he's going to let bygones be bygones? He's going to put his men at justice and the Clintons, Obamas, the Pelosis, the Schiffs, and the Bidens. Everyone will be legally assaulted. Their family members, their foundations, their businesses.





Everything is fair game after this. Trump won't care about re election because he is only serving one term. Biden is creating a one man wrecking crew with a list a mile along.





A lot of people are going to get fired in Washington and the rules are going to change. If you are going to try and make a 78 year old former President die in prison away from his friends and families after spying on him and impeaching him twice. You better believe it's open season.





2016 was the biggest political upset in American history.

2020 was the most controversial election in American history.

And if Trump wins in 2024 it will be the greatest comeback in American history."





