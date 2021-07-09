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FULL SHOW: Everything Infowars Told You Has Come True; What Now?
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71 views • July 09, 2021
American Patriots and Infowarriors have reached a crossroads. The worst nightmares of American Patriots and the predictions of Infowars are all coming to fruition. As tyranny lurks and corruption grows, Americans are asking themselves, ‘What’s next? What can I do?’. Jon Miller joins to discuss the continued lies of January 6th and the lawlessness of the Democrat Party. Mike Miller, from Warriors for Ranchers, joins to discuss the dire and desperate situation at the South Border. The War Room reveals exclusive footage, some of which was too violent to air, of the rape, murder, and cartel wars happening in Texas at the Southern Border. Owen Shroyer does a dramatized reading of a liberal's memoir from their January 6th experience.
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