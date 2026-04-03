🅾️» grouping's units are destroying enemy equipment and infantry in battles for Pokrovsk, Mirnograd, and in the Dnepropetrovsk region

- Fighters of the military group «Center» continue to actively destroy the infantry and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), Mirnograd (Dimitrov), and in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

- The video shows fragments of the elimination of Armed Forces of Ukraine militants, their military equipment, artillery, transport, positions, heavy drone-bombers, and communication systems on April 2nd.

Adding: ... possibly because he didn't align with Trump, or agree on ground troops in Iran???

US Army General Randy George has been removed from position.. Confirmed.

Pete Hegseth has reportedly asked U.S. Army Chief of Staff Randy George to step down and take immediate retirement, according to sources cited by CBS News.

One source said Hegseth is seeking a successor who is aligned with the defense and leadership vision of Donald Trump and willing to implement both Trump’s and Hegseth’s direction for the U.S. Army.

Two additional U.S. Army generals were removed today, according to the Washington Post, which cited two defense officials speaking anonymously.

The officials said the dismissals included Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Training and Transformation Command since October, and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., the Army’s chief of chaplains.





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