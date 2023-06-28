More planting of potatoes before the forecast rain in a few days time, this winter in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2228-30,32-6merged

I had about 25 minutes to plant
another 5 tubs with potatoes, before dashing off to babysit my beloved grandsons.
I did a count, and I will have 37 tubs with potatoes when I get them all
planted.
