Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
More planting of potatoes before the forecast rain in a few days time, this winter in Perth in my survival garden MVI_2228-30,32-6merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
216 Subscribers
Shop now
18 views
Published Wednesday

I had about 25 minutes to plant another 5 tubs with potatoes, before dashing off to babysit my beloved grandsons. I did a count, and I will have 37 tubs with potatoes when I get them all planted.

Keywords
nutritionpreppinggardensurvivalrainhomecold winterhigh-calorie foodroyal blue potatoesgrowing food in potssoil-conditioninghilling potatoeshome-made potting mix

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket