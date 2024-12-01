THE HOSTAGE PSYOP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THE PASSAGE OF TIME MAKES IT MORE OBVIOUS
US official estimates: Most of the Gaza hostages are not alive
(Jerusalem Post) https://www.jpost.com/israel-hamas-war/article-796590
The U.S. Sun - Israel fears only 40 hostages snatched by Hamas are still alive
1. https://www.the-sun.com/news/11149621/israeli-intelligence-hostages-hamas-gaza/
2. https://www.the-sun.com/news/11063294/us-fears-most-hostages-dead-gaza/
Amos Schocken speech - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaSYexkTjIE
Haaretz sanctioned by Israel - https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/israel-government-sanctions-haaretz-severs-all-ties
Amos Schocken - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amos_Schocken
US veto on Gaza cease-fire - https://apnews.com/article/un-gaza-resolution-veto-hamas-israel-hostages-b5281432fc2acdc1860adb3015392c0b
ISRAEL OVER-SOLD THE FALSE FLAG THAT PRECLUDED "HOSTAGES"
(Video from March 22/24) - https://rumble.com/v4kr75n-israel-over-sold-the-false-flag-that-precluded-hostages-share-censorship-an.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
Israeli Occupation Admits to ‘Immense’ Amount of ‘Friendly Fire’ on October 7
https://orinocotribune.com/israeli-occupation-admits-to-immense-amount-of-friendly-fire-on-october-7/
How Israeli forces trapped and killed ravers at the Nova Festival
https://thecradle.co/articles/how-israeli-forces-trapped-and-killed-ravers-at-the-nova-festival
Apache helicopter video - Philosophers-stone.info pureblood (Bitchute)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/swFYiJkQIqk5/
JERUSALEM POST - This is why Israel plans to bury hundreds of cars, with ashes and blood stains - https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/article-774511
Mirrored - Remarque88
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link -
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/