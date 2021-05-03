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FAUCI: "ALL KIDS TO BE VACCINATED BY YEARS END" - WATCH HOW TRUMP DESTROYS THESE PEDOPHILES
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182 views • May 03, 2021
DO NOT DO THIS!!!! THEY WERE NOT EVEN IN THE STATISTICS!!!! THEY WANT THEM ALTERED WITH THE mRNA!!!!!
Tony Fauci is vowing to vaccinate all kids by the end of 2021.
Tony Fauci is vowing to vaccinate all kids by the end of 2021.
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