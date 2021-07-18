Tear gas in Toulouse as France sees nationwide protests against 'health pass'

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Video showed one such protest in Toulouse, in south-western France.
Despite promising otherwise just months ago, President Emanuel Macron is introducing rules that will require citizens to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative PCR test, to enter cultural and leisure venues like restaurants, theatres and museums.
Health workers will also be compelled to take a Covid-19 vaccine or face losing their jobs.
While many at the protests were concerned about civil liberties, some were also 'anti-vaxxers' -- views which are much more common in France than in many other European countries.
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