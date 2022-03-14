© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jab Mortality Bomb
Follow
1
Share
Report
31 views • March 14, 2022
The vaccines have a delayed effect. Analysis by state shows massive increase in mortality in 7 states in the third quarter of 2021 (Q3). I demonstrate that this is due to the vaccines deployed in Q1 and Q2. So the vaccines act like a bomb with a 100 day fuse. Pharma tested this delayed effect in 7 states only - all in the south east of the USA, and they tested it on working age adults - not on the aged. See https://howbad.info/secondpeak.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.