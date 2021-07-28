X22 REPORT - Communication Black Out Has Begun, Red Lines Crossed, Special Ops Activated

X22 REPORT Ep. 2538b - July 27, 2021

Communication Black Out Has Begun, Red Lines Crossed, Special Ops Activated



The [DS] is now getting ready to cross red line 2, communication blackout. Audit accounts have been terminated on certain social media platforms, this will continue until the [DS] has no alternative but to do a total communication blackout. Most likely the [DS] will shutdown all communications when the classified information begins to be declassified. During this time they will stage fake riots to convince the public that the Trump supporters are angry because the plan is not working. During this time the military will be sent to various location but the [DS] in the end will not be in control of the troops. Special operations will be activated to shutdown the riots and to take control of the government. The [DS] will be trapped in the biggest sting operation the world has ever seen.



All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.