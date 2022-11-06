Create New Account
And We Know 11.5.2022 RUMORS circulate possible 11.14 TRUMP announcement WONDERFUL DELTA! Precipice! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
LT of And We Know


Nov 5, 2022


Steve Bannon caught my attention with this song and headline.. going through the information war and we see complete PANIC from the Mainstream Media Demons, 44% of the US see a secret cabal, thanks to your hard work, Elon laying off demons at Twitter, possible announcement of Trump’s return, Precipice on all ends waking everyone up, hopefully accountability coming for the JAB pushers.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1rrya6-11.5.22-rumors-circulate-possible-11.14-trump-announcement-wonderful-delta-.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewspresidentchristiantwittercabalmainstream medialayoffselon musksteve bannonwaking upprayrumorsdeltaltand we knowexposing eviljab pushers

