Kellyanne Conway SHARES ALL about life in Trump’s White House

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 8, 2022 Kellyanne Conway, former Senior Counselor to President Trump and author of 'Here's The Deal,' joins Glenn to dish out all the details about her life working in the White House. From her marriage and her husband’s differing opinion of Trump, to the media’s attempts to rip apart ANYONE close to the former president, Conway shares the TRUTH about her job. Plus, she shares how Donald Trump was a 'good’ boss respecting of not only women, but of working moms as well…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7Wx8T00Wj8