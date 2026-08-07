The Ugly Truth About AI Water Use

In this episode, I sit down with Michael Dillon to reveal what's really behind the data center boom, and it has nothing to do with competing with China. Check out Michael's water filtration products at https://airwaterhealing.com, and use code SETH for a discount and free shipping. See how many data centers share your local water supply: https://aidatacentermap.org Look up what's really in your tap water with the Environmental Working Group's tap water database: https://www.ewg.org NMN-3 from Brightcore – Cellular Health 25% Off with code: MIA at https://brightcore.com/mia Or call (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Go to https://nutronicslabs.com/SETH for 50% off with autoship + a FREE platinum bottle of IGF-1. Use code “SETH” for an extra 10% off. Use promo code SETH for 10% off Hydrate Complete at https://thedrardisshow.com/nature-wins-hydrate-complete-strawberry-lemonade-30-servings/ — Dr. Ardis's powerful electrolyte formula packed with 11 minerals, 11 vitamins, and 17 amino acids to fight chronic dehydration at the cellular level. To order the Freedom Cleanse Restore herbal kit and the stool sample test for parasites, go to https://sethcleanse.com Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/