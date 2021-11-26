THE GREAT CONSPIRACY DEBATE ON GRAND THEFT WORLD

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corbettreport
55366 subscribers
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/gtw-conspiracydebate/
James joins Richard Grove and Tony Myers of the Grand Theft World podcast to dissect a heated discussion between Tim Pool and Luke Rudkowski about the importance (or unimportance) of conspiracy research. The conversation soon zeroes in on the nature of mediated reality and the problem of technologically determined narratives.